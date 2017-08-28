How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Hurricane Harvey has dumped as much as 50 inches of water on towns in Texas. This catastrophic storm has been described as a once in 800 year event.

5 people are dead, dozens are injured, and thousands are displaced as a result of both hurricane and tropical storm Harvey.

Here in the midwest we are always great about helping others in need, but sometimes we don't know what to do.

If you would like to help Hurricane Harvey victims you can donate to any of these organizations:

Call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation for those in need.

Call the Salvation Army at 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Online at Save The Children for the Hurricane Harvey Children's Relief Fund.

