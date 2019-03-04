Being a mail carrier this time of the year in states like South Dakota is no easy job.

Mail carriers have to deal with the extreme cold conditions, icy roads and sidewalks, and then of course there's the mailboxes. Many mailboxes are buried in snow mountains throughout parts of the city due to the volume of snow we have received over the past few weeks.

Mix all those factors together, and often times it becomes very difficult for the mailman to do his or her job.

How can you ensure you'll always get your mail? It's simple, the key to making sure you have uninterrupted mail delivery to your home, is to make sure you always shovel after significant snowfall amounts. That includes making sure the mailbox on your street. should you have one, can still be easily accessed by Postal Service Workers.

United States Postal Service mail carrier, Tommy Huer, told KDLT TV , “I’ve actually had a few boxes that I wasn’t able to deliver to because I just can’t get to the boxes.”

So what happens at that point? According to Huer, you will still get your mail. You just need to come to the post office and pick it up yourself.

When mail carriers encounter a box they cannot access, Huer, told KDLT, they notify their supervisor that they were not able to make the delivery that day. That way, should a customer call wondering what's going on with their mail service, post office employees have all the information they need to provide an accurate and up to date response.

Again, the simple solution to uninterrupted mail delivery to your home is to make sure you shovel after it snows. That includes keeping your mailbox free and clear of ice and snow.

Speaking of ice, should your porch, driveway, or sidewalk start to have ice build up. Mail carriers really appreciate residents putting down a little ice melt. It makes life a lot safer for postal workers, and It greatly improves their chances of not falling down and going boom.

Source: KDLT TV