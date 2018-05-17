How to Enjoy the Great Outdoors This Weekend in South Dakota

If you are headed to the South Dakota State Park this weekend take the fishing gear because the fishing is on us.

Campfire grills with burgers, bacon, s’mores and popcorn. What a way to start the camping season in our great state. And if you haven't purchased your fishing license yet for the year it's OK. You won't need your fishing license at any South Dakota State Park this weekend. However, limits still apply.

And if you're not into fishing but camping is the plan there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy.

Good Earth State Park will celebrate their first anniversary Sunday with the unveiling of the statue, Peace, and a presentation by the sculptor, Dan Jones. The unveiling is at 2:00 PM.

Wall Lake and Oakwood State Park will have fishing derby's on Saturday, May 19.

And a few a couple of do's and don’ts: leave your firewood at home and purchase it at the campground. And don't forget to take the life vests.

Remember s’more-selfies are a must!