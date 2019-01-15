How to Do Well at Job Interview

Everywhere you look there's help wanted signs posted. You see them at restaurants, grocery stores, up and down the mall and job openings are heard all over the radio.

There seems to be more jobs than workers out there right now. This has created a situation of people on the move. The time has never been better to seek out that job you've always wanted. Or perhaps go after a bigger salary.

Maybe it's been a while since you have been interviewed by a hiring manager. And you find yourself wondering what to expect.

Preparing for an interview is a lot like preparing for a test. Those who are most successful, and the prize is getting the job, are often those who give the best answers to the interview questions. While no one can know in advance the exact questions an interviewer will ask, it is possible to predict a few of them.

CareerBuilder surveyed than 2,500 hiring and human resource managers to find out the most common interview questions. About half report asking these five questions:

Tell me about yourself. Why do you want this job? Why did you leave your last job? What is your greatest strength and greatest weakness? Describe a difficult work situation and how you overcame it.

Always remember to be positive and answer all questions with enthusiasm. And never say anything negative about your prior employers or bosses, no matter how bad the situation may have been.

Oh, and one final piece of advice that could totally make the deal: study and learn as much about the company as possible including their competition.

Source: Radio Online