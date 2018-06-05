How to Blow a Job Interview

With job opportunities everywhere and employers actually having to buy workers in some cases, the time has never been better for you to seek out a more attractive job. The report just came out showing U.S. businesses posted the most job openings on record in April of 2018.

Plus the unemployment rate is at a super low level. So these are the times for the job seekers.

After turning in an application, the next step is going in for the interview. This is where things get serious.

You can blow any chances you have of getting hired for the job you want within seconds with a job interviewer. Again, these are times for the job seekers, and that means you have a lot of competition.

You need to prepare for the interview. The first tip I have for you, is to concentrate very hard on remembering the interviewer's name. If you have to ask them their name again, you're done. Don't just remember it, but use it thru out the interview.

When you are asked what you know about the company that you are applying with, you better have a detailed answer. With today's technology, you can learn a large amount and be ready to give a intelligent answer. The more you know about the company, the more attractive of an employee you will be.

It's important to stay upbeat and positive. Remain cautious on how you say things. The likeability factor can go a long way and will be crucial in you winning a role.

Show a great interest in working for the company. Refrain from being someone who's just looking for greener pastures.

See Also: