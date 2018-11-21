Thanks to a lack of votes by the South Dakota Legislative Rules Review Committee, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will NOT be changing the way deer hunting licenses will be doled out in the future.

The legislative committee met Tuesday morning (November 21), and due to a lack of votes did NOT adopt the changes that the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission wanted for licensing South Dakota deer hunters.

Currently, South Dakota uses a drawing system where hunters can apply for multiple seasons. Under the proposed change, hunters would've been limited to applying for only one license, but could still receive multiple licenses on later drawings.

The panel deadlocked 3-3 on declaring the process complete and moving it forward. Instead, the six members unanimously agreed to send the proposal back to the Game, Fish and Parks Commission for more work.

Source: Associated Press