How Much Would You Spend To Save Your Pet?

You've had him or her a long time. He or she is a part of the family. When you come home he or she is right there at the door and no matter how bad of a day you've had, they are excited to see you. In fact, he or she is the best part of your day.

But things aren't good for him or her. Not good at all. It's time to see the doctor. Or should I say the veterinarian. You see, that he or she is your pet.

So just how much moohlah would you lay down to save this valued member of the family?

Well according to a recent poll , it depends if you have a Rover or a Kitty:

A 2017 poll of 250 dog owners and 250 cat owners by online lending resource LendEDU found that the average dog owner is willing to spend more than $10,000 to save their pet’s life. Cat owners, on average, will spend just shy of $3,500.

And according to an article on Mother Nature Network , not all veterinarians think spending lots of money on your pet is a good idea. Just because you can spend it, should you? If you need to use credit, should you? How old is your pet?

In other words, there may be a lot of factors concerning Fido or Buffy.

But really, it comes back to one basic question: When you think about your pet, how much would you spend to save his or her life?