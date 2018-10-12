How Much To Heat Your Home This Winter?

I remember growing up on that small southwest Minnesota farm, and just about this time of year the cold wind would start blowing and before long, that 'S' word: Snow. ( My Dad had a different 'S' word for it.) And that big ol' oil burner in our living room wouldn't become a small farm kids best friend.

Crank up the heat!

But at what cost? Even if you're one of those folks that loves the cold and snow, the one thing you probably don't look forward to is the monthly heating bill. So how bad is it going to be this winter season?

Well, that depends. It depends, of course, on just how cold of a winter we'll be having. And it also depends on how you keep your home warm.

The Energy Information Administration says if heating oil is your thing...ouch. The price is expected to jump about 20%. There's better news (relatively) for you folks who use natural gas, with that increase about 5% and electricity up roughly 3%.

Now, they say those figures vary by region and are based on both projected fuel costs as well as temperature forecasts by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

So bundle up, and remember...May will be here before you know it!