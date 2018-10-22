How Much Halloween Candy Can You Eat for 100 Calories?

Ah, Halloween! Season of the witch and spooks, jack-o-lanterns and scarecrows. Season of trick-or-treating. Season of dressing up in scary costumes and shaking down the neighbors for candy. If you're like a lot of people, Halloween is also the time when people buy giant bags of candy, ostensibly for the kids who'll be ringing the doorbell.

But we all know, temptation can get the best of you. So just how much Halloween candy can you eat for a safe 100 calorie snack?

As with just about everything in life, it depends on what you choose. With some, ( M&Ms and Skittles ) you'll get a decent handful, but with others, ( Butterfinger and Snickers fun size ) you'll get just enough to whet your appetite.

This is the point at which most of us would say, "Oh, I'll just have one more" and then wake up an hour later with an empty bag of fun-size Twix minis clutched in our greedy paw and a thin stream of chocolate drool dribbling out of the corner of our mouth. ( But that could be just me ).

In any case, if you're wondering just how much Halloween candy you can ingest and hit that 100 calorie mark, Consumer Reports , PopSugar and Elle have options for you.

