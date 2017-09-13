How Many Peanuts Does It Take to Make a Jar of Peanut Butter?

As part of our 'Wanna Know Wednesday' segment a listener wanted to know how many peanuts it took to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter.

How the topic originally came up was while going through our 'Big Book of Stuff' we mentioned it was National Peanut Day ( 9/13 ).

That, in turn, raised the question of how many peanuts it took to produce a jar of peanut butter.

To find such an answer you start where? - by Googling the National Peanut Board of course. And low-and-behold the first 'Fun Fact' that came up was the answer.

It takes a total of 540 peanuts to make one 12-ounce jar of peanut butter. By law, any product labeled 'peanut butter' in the United States must be at least 90% peanuts.

So, now you know.

If you're interested, there are a whole bunch of interesting facts regarding peanuts on the National Peanut Board website .

And feel free to use our peanut question this evening if you're meeting your friends after work. You may get a free drink out of the deal.

Source: National Peanut Board

