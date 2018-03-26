How Many Of Us Fly? And Where Do We Go?

We do love to fly.

Oh, we do love to climb into those soaring tubes and head on off to....well, anywhere I guess.

It seems like flying is one of those things where almost everyone has a minor (or not so minor) horror story to relate. The flight was delayed, the flight was cancelled, the luggage went east while you went west and on and on.

And yet, I guess we love it. Or maybe just need it. Or both.

A record 965 million passengers flew in the United States last year. Wow. That's a whole lot of watching the 'ol carousel and hoping that next bag or suitcase coming down the chute is yours!

So who rode what?

Well, Southwest Airlines carried the most folks, followed by Delta and American.

Uncle Wally's Puddle Jumper Express once again didn't make the statistics.

And where were all of those folks in the clouds going?

Well, I'm not sure if they were going to Atlanta, but a lot of them went through there. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was the busiest in the country. So Kennedy in New York must have been second, right?

Wrong. Number two was Los Angeles International and number three was O'Hare in Chicago. Kennedy was fourth.

So were you honored to set foot in one of those airports last year? And how was it?

The Associated Press Contributed To This Article

