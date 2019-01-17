How Many NBA Teams Don’t Have a NBA G-League Affiliate?

How many NBA teams still don't have a NBA G-League affiliate?

The answer currently is three, with 27 teams currently having a NBA G-League team.

The New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trailblazers are the three teams yet to develop a NBA G-League affiliate.

All along the goal of the NBA G-League has been to have a 30 for 30 model where every NBA team has a minor league affiliate in the G-League.

The G-League deserves a lot of credit for taking its time in developing the relationships in certain markets and working with the NBA clubs on finding the right fit along with developing the G-League at a healthy pace.

One NBA G-League executive recently told me that he thinks sooner than later we will have a 30 for 30 model and he anticipates that model will be in place no later than 2021.