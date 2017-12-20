How Many Cookies Will The Santa Eat and Other Fun Facts

As Santa gets ready to make his annual trip around the world dropping off stuff for good girls and boys, do you ever wonder how many gifts he delivers? Or how many of those cookies he eats out that kids leave for him?

Well, the numbers people over at the Centre for Economics and Business Research are out with their Santa stats.

Santa will visit over 378 million children in over 92 million homes on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Santa will visit 5,556 houses per second on Christmas Eve

Santa will deliver gifts to 1.6 billion children

Santa will wrap presents with 1.5 million miles of paper

Santa will deliver over $459 billion worth of presents

Santa will work for 32 straight hours

Santa will eat around 336 million cookies

Santa will devour 150 billion calories on Christmas Eve as a result of eating Christmas cookies.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: