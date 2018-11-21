How Many Calories Are You Eating on Thanksgiving?

I don't know about you, but I honestly believe this is not something most people are thinking about before Thanksgiving. There was a two year period in my life when I was a gym rat, incredibly healthy and very active. During that time I was very concerned about calorie content, but because I exercised so much, I could eat whatever I wanted anyway.

Unfortunately, those days are gone. Also unfortunate is the fact that calorie-counting ( particularly this time of year ) is not something I remotely care about. But it is possible that someone does. This article is for you , you poor, hungry, carb-hating thin person!

According to the Calorie Control Council, Americans will take in somewhere in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 4,500 calories celebrating Thanksgiving. Most of us, depending on weight, age, and gender should consume 1,600 to 2,000 calories a day.

Consumer Reports went to the effort of putting together a Thanksgiving meal under 1800 calories with a decent assortment of Thanksgiving staples.

White meat turkey with skin ( What no drumstick! ) - 3&1/2 ounces - 177 calories

Mashed potatoes ( made with whole milk, butter, and salt ) - 1 cup - 237 calories

Candied sweet potatoes ( no marshmallows ) - 4 oz - 187 calories

Gravy - 1/4 cup - 25 calories

Stuffing - 1/2 cup - 195 calories

Green bean casserole - 1/3 cup - 227 calories

Cornbread - 3X3 inch square - 198 calories

Cranberry sauce - 1/4 cup - 102 calories

Red wine - 5 fluid ounces - 125 calories

Pumpkin pie - 1 slice (1/8 of a 9-inch pie) - 280 calories

But what about the relish tray and dip, pecan pie, cheesecake, homemade rolls, ham, and corn? And what about the whipped cream? You 've got to have whipped cream!

Eat up, everyone!

Source: Consumer Reports