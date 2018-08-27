How Long Should Flag Be At Half-Staff For A Death?
White House Flags were at half-staff for less than 48 hours to mourn the death of Senator John McCain. That has some people asking if that was long enough?
According to FOX, Trump decided against releasing an official White House statement on Sen. John McCain following his death instead just sent out a short tweet. FOX noted that the President had a fued with the War Hero and now late Senator McCain.
It's reported that typical practice with White House protocol in respectfully mourning the death of a prominent senator is that flags remain at half-staff through the day of interment. John McCain's interment is scheduled for Sunday at the Navel Academy.
According to Wikipedia the practice of lowering flags to half-mast or half-staff started back in the 1600s or 1700s. Established traditions by Presidential proclamations, the flag of the United States is to be flown at half-staff on rare occasions, in the following circumstances:
-For thirty days after the death of a current or former president or president-elect, as occurred after the death of President Reagan and the death of President Ford.
-For ten days after the death of a current vice president, current or retired chief justice, or current Speaker of the House of Representatives.
-From the day of death until interment for an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, a secretary of an executive or military department, a former vice president, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, or the governor of a state, territory, or possession.
-On the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress.