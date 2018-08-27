How Long Should Flag Be At Half-Staff For A Death?

White House Flags were at half-staff for less than 48 hours to mourn the death of Senator John McCain. That has some people asking if that was long enough?

According to FOX , Trump decided against releasing an official White House statement on Sen. John McCain following his death instead just sent out a short tweet. FOX noted that the President had a fued with the War Hero and now late Senator McCain.

It's reported that typical practice with White House protocol in respectfully mourning the death of a prominent senator is that flags remain at half-staff through the day of interment. John McCain's interment is scheduled for Sunday at the Navel Academy.

According to Wikipedia the practice of lowering flags to half-mast or half-staff started back in the 1600s or 1700s. Established traditions by Presidential proclamations, the flag of the United States is to be flown at half-staff on rare occasions, in the following circumstances:

-For thirty days after the death of a current or former president or president-elect, as occurred after the death of President Reagan and the death of President Ford.

-For ten days after the death of a current vice president, current or retired chief justice, or current Speaker of the House of Representatives.

-From the day of death until interment for an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, a secretary of an executive or military department, a former vice president, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, or the governor of a state, territory, or possession.

-On the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress.