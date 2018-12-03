How Long Do You Have To Clear Snowy Sidewalks In Sioux Falls?

The City of Sioux Falls would like to remind residents that they have 48 hours from the end of a weather event to remove snow and ice from sidewalks. Failure to clear sidewalks will result in citations and other costs to the property owner.

“Ice and snow covered sidewalks can be hazardous,” said Matt Tobias, Development Services Manager for the City. “Pedestrians rely on property owners to provide safe sidewalks during the winter months. With the recent ice and snow this past weekend, the City asks the public to ensure your sidewalk is clear of snow and ice and is safe for pedestrians.”

Sioux Falls city ordinance states that property owners have 48 hours from the end of a weather event to remove snow and ice from sidewalks, regardless of the amount of snow or ice. The ordinance requirement is not dependent on thickness or amount of coverage. All snow and ice needs to be removed from sidewalks within 48 hours.

Property owners also are encouraged not to forget about sidewalk curb ramps on corner lots and other curb cutouts. Residents are responsible for providing access from the street onto the sidewalk.

The elderly, disabled, and school children especially need sidewalks cleared for safe passage during the winter months. You can call 605-978-6900 during normal business hours, or leave a voice message after hours or on weekends, to report violations.