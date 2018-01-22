How Does Government Shutdown Affect Farmers?

The government shutdown affects many offices around the cities of our nation. But the implications reach way out into the country.

According to the National Association of Wheat Growers President Gordon Stoner, f unding the government is a basic charge of Congress, and failing to do so impacts farmers across the country.

Stoner says, "Shutting down the government means vital agencies like USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) local offices are closed or functioning on a limited basis."

Growers won’t have access to data and reports needed for planting and harvesting, farm loans and credit, and other critical services needed to run their operations.

Hopefully the government will get back into full operation and be able to maintain operations of essential farm programs. It is of the best interest of farmers and for agriculture.

