How Do You Help a Grieving Friend?

The human soul doesn't want to be advised or fixed or saved. It simply wants to be witnessed, exactly as it is. Parker Palmer

I have been sifting through the Google rabbit hole searching for some grief materials that actually resonated and made sense.

I first found Megan Devine's work on her Facebook page Refuge in Grief.

After cruising through her materials and hearing her personal story I felt like I had finally found someone who gets it.

Megan's book It's OK That Your Not OK in my opinion is is a must read for anyone wandering their grief.

I would also recommend the resources and book for friends of people who have someone in their life experiencing loss.

The video above is one of many helpful resources I found on the Refuge in Grief Facebook page.