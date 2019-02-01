How and Why to Document Your Life Story

Everyone has a story and has acquired some lessons that are worth passing on to others.

This upcoming free event by Throne Publishing in Sioux Falls will help you capture that story.

From the Throne Publishing Legacy Experience event page:

This free two-hour event will provide:

Four ways to capture a life story through audio recording, video recording, publishing a book, or through visual symbols.

How passing on family stories can change family units and, ultimately, entire communities.

Inspirational and motivational examples of how legacy has significantly influenced people's lives.

As part of this event you'll also receive:

A free copy of "The Necessity of Legacy" which explains how to document your life story and why the next generation needs your words!

Coffee, pie, and ice cream will be served.

If you have any questions about this event you can call or email Jory Butler at (605) 366-2002or email jory@thronepg.com.

This Throne Publishing event will be Monday February 4, from 5:00 PM till 7:00 PM at Zeal which is located at 2329 North Career Avenue Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107.