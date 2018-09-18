How About Some Pears in Your Apple Crisp?

One of the things I love about fall in South Dakota is when apple trees start to give up their apples. There's nothing like fall fresh apples.

Do you remember Forest Gump's Friend Bubba? Yeah, I'm kinda like him, only with apples rather than shrimp. Cuz with apples you got yer fresh apples, apple slices, apple chips, baked apples, candied apples, applesauce, apple butter, apple juice, apple crisp... that's about all I can think of right now.

I decided to try something I knew. I mixed some Pears into the Apple Crisp. I peeled and sliced 5 large apples and 5 smaller pears. I mixed up the fruits and placed them in a greased foil pan. I then mixed 2 packages of Concord Foods Apple Crisp with softened butter in a bowl and spread evenly on the top of the apples and pears. I baked it at 375 for 55 minutes uncovered.

Ben Davis

I've done mixed other different fruits in with Apple Crisp, rhubarb, strawberries, peaches, all good. But I particularly enjoyed how tasty the Apple / Pear Chrisp. A+!