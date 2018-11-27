Houston Texans Topple Tennessee Titans

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Houston Texans set a franchise record with their eighth straight win, 34-17 over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Demaryius Thomas scored his first two touchdowns as a Texan and Lamar Miller ran for 162 yards, including a 97-yard TD.

Monday night's game meant so much more for Houston. The Texans wanted to honor their late owner and founder Robert “Bob” McNair, who died last week at age 81. In the first game since their founder and owner died on Friday the Texans honored him by wearing decals on the back of their helmets in the shape of a football with white block letters bearing his initials of "RCM."

Houston became the first team in NFL history to win eight games in a row after opening a season 0-3.

The Texans trailed by 10 early before reeling off 27 straight points. Tennessee (5-6) finally scored again on a 48-yard reception by Corey Davis late in the third quarter, but the second TD by Thomas made it 34-17 with just more than eight minutes left.

