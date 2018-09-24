It was a bad weekend for a trio of buzzy festival movies as Life Itself , Assassination Nation , and Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 flopped harder than expected at the box office. So bad, it ended up being the third-worst weekend of the year so far. But there were some winners, including Eli Roth ’s family-friend horror movie, A House With A Clock In Its Walls , which landed at number one. Here’s the full weekend box office chart :

Film Weekend Per Screen Total 1 The House With a Clock In Its Walls $26,850,000 $7,475 $26,850,000 2 A Simple Favor $10,400,000 (-35%) $3,353 $32,562,414 3 The Nun $10,250,000 (-44%) $2,765 $100,895,307 4 The Predator $8,700,000 (-65%) $2,138 $40,435,122 5 Crazy Rich Asians $6,515,000 (-25%) $2,325 $159,439,483 6 White Boy Rick $5,000,000 (-44%) $1,997 $17,410,368 7 Peppermint $3,720,000 (-38%) $1,388 $30,332,559 8 Fahrenheit 11/9 $3,101,000 $1,804 $3,101,000 9 The Meg $2,350,000 (-39%) $1,173 $140,522,919 10 Searching $2,175,000 (-32%) $1,217 $23,115,344

Though the Hostel director is best known for his cringe-inducing gore, Roth went and made a PG-rated horror movie for kids. The House With a Clock In Its Walls earned a B+ CinemaScore and mixed reviews ( this critic wasn’t crazy about it ), but nevertheless landed at the top of the box office chart. The haunted house movie, which follows a young orphan who moves in with his warlock uncle (Jack Black), surpassed expectations and debuted with $26.8 million over the weekend, making it Roth’s biggest opening to date – Hostel follows behind at $19.5 million. It also performed better than Black’s last fall family horror movie, 2015’s Goosebumps , which opened to $23.6 million. Dropping a spooky PG movie right as kids are going back to school was certainly a smart choice.

As for the rest of the weekend’s wide releases, it was another type of horror story. A trio of films that made the festival rounds from Sundance and Toronto, Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself , Neon’s Assassination Nation , and Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9, all bombed hard. Moore’s latest doc was the only one of the three to break into the weekend’s top 10, though earning just $3.1 million across 1,719 screens. Expanding to that many locations on opening weekend instead of opting for a slower roll-out may have hurt the film.

The next most disappointing opening was tear-jerker drama Life Itself from the This Is Us creator , which landed in the 11th spot with $2.1 million. Despite a stacked cast, the film got dreadful reviews – like 12 percent on Rotten Tomatoes level dreadful – that even prompted Fogelman to blame white male critics ; too bad multiple female critics and people of color were vocal about the movie's manipulative problems. And then there’s black comedy Assassination Nation , which was the biggest purchase at Sundance this year (bought by Neon for $10 million). Surely Neon expected more than the film opening to a bleak $1 million and – wait for it – earning a mere $733 per-theater-average. Ouch indeed.

With those three opening so poorly, a few holdovers made it into the top 10. Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor landed in the second spot with $10.4 million, The Nun , in third place, cracked $100 million domestically, and Searching held on strong in the 10th spot – the second-highest 2018 Sundance earner behind Hereditary . There was also good news at the specialty box office with two sharp and refreshing period movies. The Keira Knightley-led literary drama Colette opened to $156,788 in four locations with a solid $39,197 per-theatre-average, which as Indiewire notes makes its two-city limited opening the best since Eighth Grade this past summer. Jacques Audiard’s surprisingly subversive western The Sisters Brothers , led by a great cast including John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix, also opened in four theaters with a $30,507 average. Hopefully the rest of the fall season only goes up from here.