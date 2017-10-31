Netflix’s House of Cards may be folding faster than expected. Even as the Kevin Spacey drama seemed to confirm a sixth and final season in response to allegations of pedophilia, production has now shut down altogether while Netflix figures out their next move.

Where yesterday saw Netflix formally confirming the political drama’s sixth season would serve as its last, producers were quick to specify the decision had nothing to do with allegations against Spacey. Nonetheless, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital dispatched executives to meet with cast and crew about the revelations, simultaneously noting that Spacey was not currently on-set. Both Netflix and MRC have now issued a statement confirming the indefinite shutdown of production (via Deadline ):

MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.

Netflix stated as much over Twitter as well:

The news has been fast and furious for the series, as late Sunday saw actor Anthony Rapp publicly stating that Spacey attempted to molest him in 1986 ; a time at which Rapp was 14. Spacey’s response didn’t deny the allegation, but nonetheless poorly twisted his apology into an official coming-out. Netflix seemingly then confirmed the series’ end to ward off calls to fire Spacey, though spinoffs are reportedly already in discussion .

It remains to be seen if Netflix would scrap its existing House of Cards Season 6 footage, or perhaps re-engineer the series around Robin Wright ’s Claire, but stay tuned for the latest in the meantime.