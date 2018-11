Hottest Toys For 2018 Christmas Shopping

Do you need some help with ideas for this holiday season? If you have kids on your Christmas shopping list, Amazon has put out a list of the Hottest Toys 2018 . They even have it broken down into different categories.

Building, Learning, and STEM Toys:

Harry Potter Lego Hogwarts Great Hall

LittleBits Avengers Hero Inventors Kit

Anki Cozmo Robot

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox

STEM Club Subscription Box

Dolls and Dollhouses:

LOL Surprise Glam Glitter Series Doll

LOL Surprise House with 85+ Surprises

LOL Surprise Bigger Surprise

Baby Alive Baby Doll

Cars, Trucks, and Wagons:

Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck with 2ft. Tall Ladder

Radio Flyer My 1st Wagon

Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set

Barbie Care Clinic Vehicle

Interactive Toy Friends:

FurReal Munchin' Rex

Star Wars Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie

Pomsies Snowball

Play Pets:

Melissa & Dough Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set

Little Live Scruff-A-Luves

Games:

Monopoly: Cheaters Edition

You've Got Crabs

Osmo Genius Kit

Don't Step In It! Unicorn Edition

Moj Moj the Original Claw Machine

Nerf Rival Prometheus