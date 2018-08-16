Hot Harley Nights Reaches $3 Million Milestone for Make-A-Wish

From the time one small event began with a few good friends gathering to raise money for kids to become one of the top events of the summer Hot Harley Nights has put itself on the map in a big way.

And most importantly in the hearts of children.

The 23rd annual Hot Harley Nights held July 12-14 this year surpassed the $3 million mark in funds raised for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

We enjoyed three full days of events for the entire family to raise thousands of dollars that will stay here in South Dakota to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Make A Wish with permission

Nearly 1,200 registered bikes from 17 states and two Canadian providences had an economic impact.

How about the hundreds of volunteers that make this special event hum like a fine tuned machine? THANK YOU!

And thank you to the Sioux Falls community for turning out for its summer tradition.

Hope to see you next year for the 24th Annual Hot Harley Nights to be held July 11-13, 2019 at J&L Harley-Davidson and the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

See Also: