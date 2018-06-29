Hot Harley Nights Moves to Sioux Empire Fairgrounds

Rev em if you got em and ride for the kids.

Each year riders, volunteers and spectators gather in Sioux Falls to make this event the largest fundraiser for Make A Wish. Last year you raised over $165,000 to support children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Hot Harley Nights goal is to help as many children and families as possible receive a special wish. And that is why you keep on riding for Make A Wish.

Featured entertainment this year will be live music Friday, July 13 5:00 PM with Sugar Daddy at J&L Harley-Davidson along with the live auction at 7:00 PM.

Then Saturday after the casino run riders will take off in the giant parade from J&L Harley Davidson at 5:30 PM to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Headliner Sawyer Brown headlines the main stage.

