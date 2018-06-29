Hot Harley Nights Moves to Sioux Empire Fairgrounds

Hot Harley Nights/Make A Wish/ThinkStock

Rev em if you got em and ride for the kids.

The 23rd Annual Hot Harley Nights is coming up for Make A Wish South Dakota July 12-15.

Each year riders, volunteers and spectators gather in Sioux Falls to make this event the largest fundraiser for Make A Wish. Last year you raised over $165,000 to support children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Hot Harley Nights goal is to help as many children and families as possible receive a special wish. And that is why you keep on riding for Make A Wish.

Featured entertainment this year will be live music Friday, July 13 5:00 PM with Sugar Daddy at J&L Harley-Davidson along with the live auction at 7:00 PM.

Then Saturday after the casino run riders will take off in the giant parade from J&L Harley Davidson at 5:30 PM to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Headliner Sawyer Brown headlines the main stage.

