Hot Harley Nights Benefits Make-A-Wish South Dakota

Teri Schmidt, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau, says Hot Harley Nights kicks off Thursday (July) 6 with a silent auction.

"It is a three day event. People come from all over the United States and Canada. It's really a lot of fun. The event involves a bike show, motorcycle parade, live music, casino run, family fun night, silent auction and lots of great food as well as an outdoor party at Falls Park west."

Teri says the annual event gets rolling on Saturday.

"Because at 5:30 PM on Saturday that's when the parade takes place led by our very own great Sioux Falls Police Department. It will go all the way through downtown Sioux Falls and there will be food available."

Hot Harley Nights is a fundraising event for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.