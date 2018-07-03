Hot Harley Nights and Hot Summer Nites Needing Your Help

Help make our community a better place to live by volunteering some of your time and talents - and the Helpline Center is a great place to start. Following are the new opportunities available this week. For more information click on the corresponding link.

The Banquet is looking for a Front Desk Volunteer to help on Fridays between the hours of 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM. Duties include answering phones, data entry and sorting mail. Between the hours of 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM you would primarily assist guests in getting their mail. You would also help guests with other giveaway items that are available that week. Clerical experience is preferred and you must be able to multi-task, have a positive attitude and enjoy socializing with others.

J&L Harley-Davidson and Make-A-Wish South Dakota are gearing up for the 23rd Annual Hot Harley Nights™ in Sioux Falls July 12-14 and are in need of volunteers. Various positions are needed both at the dealership and at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Downtown Sioux Falls is needing volunteers to help with the 25th Annual Hot Summer Nites event on Wednesday July 18 from 5:30 PM until 10:30 PM. Volunteer opportunities include beverage sales, ID checking and wrist-banding, beverage tent captain, volunteer management and first aid.

Each week throughout the summer the Helpline Center posts a family-friendly, do-it-yourself volunteer project. This week the Helpline Center invites individuals and families to help them paint message rocks as part of The Kindness Rocks Project. Once completed the projects can either be delivered to the Helpline Center office at 1000 N West Ave, Suite 310. Or, if you prefer, you can deliver the completed projects yourself. Just contact the Helpline Center by dialing 211 to get a list of agencies accepting the DIY projects.

For more information on any of these volunteer opportunities, and hundreds of others currently available throughout the community, dial 211 or visit volunteer.helplinecenter.org.

