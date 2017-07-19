Hot Dogs Don’t Deserve a National Day of Recognition

According to one American meat trade association’s official etiquette guide for hot dog-eating (yes, this actually exists), it’s tacky to top your frank with the red sauce if you’re over 18 years old, and pretentious to consume it with utensils.

According to one 2014 survey, 71 percent of Americans said they liked to garnish their hot dogs with mustard.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Americans will eat a staggering 7 billion hot dogs.