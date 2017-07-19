Hot Dogs Don’t Deserve a National Day of Recognition
Today is National Hot Dog Day. Gross.
I haven't had a hot dog in probably 15 years. It wasn't always this way. Growing up I ate a ton of hot dogs. I would even eat them straight out of the fridge. They didn't even have to be cooked. But this is exactly why I can't stand the sight of one now.
I don't like bologna either. I think it's basically a flat hot dog. Yuck.
My family didn't have a lot of money growing up so hot dogs were around a lot because they are cheap. Sometimes they would get jazzed up by being put in macaroni and cheese or the occasional chili dog, but alas, I am over hot dogs.
And yes, I tried the all beef and the fancier hot dogs, it's still a hot dog and I hate it.
When I went to New York City a few years ago, my friend and I decided to go to Coney Island, home of Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs. I told myself for the sake of the experience and because they were 'famous' I would eat one, until we got there. I smelled them and I just couldn't. Sorry, not sorry, Nathan.
Even though I don't like hot dogs, I understand they are one of America's favorite foods so here are a few interesting facts from Mental Floss.
According to one American meat trade association’s official etiquette guide for hot dog-eating (yes, this actually exists), it’s tacky to top your frank with the red sauce if you’re over 18 years old, and pretentious to consume it with utensils.
According to one 2014 survey, 71 percent of Americans said they liked to garnish their hot dogs with mustard.
Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Americans will eat a staggering 7 billion hot dogs.
