Horse Whisperer Coming to Sioux Falls!

"There is something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man." Winston Churchill

That quote from Churchill has always rang true for a lot of people, and not just men.

There is something therapeutic and healing about just being around animals.

Some of the most mind blowing life lessons I've seen taught have been done through animals.

I had the privilege to work with kids with all levels of abilities, and to see the horses helped, and healed these kids was incredible.

I watched as horses helped heal veterans and their families

I saw participants in a repeat offender program let their guards down long enough to receive a message.

I myself have been blessed by these beautiful beasts and whatever it is inside them that has the ability to change a person.

If you love horses, love learning, and would love to learn what a horse can teach you, then this upcoming Sioux Falls event is right up your alley.

Dr. Lew Sterrett will be at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds Friday April 13th from 7:00 pm till 8:30 pm.(doors open at 6:00 pm)

