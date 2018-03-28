Hoppy Easter! Here’s a List of Easter Egg Hunts in Sioux Falls
Easter is Sunday, April 1. The Easter Bunny will be hopping into town and leaving Easter eggs all over the Sioux Empire. There are several Easter egg hunts scheduled in the Sioux Empire. Here's a list.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Saturday, March 24 - 10:00 AM - Southern Hills United Methodist Church at 3400 East 49th Street.
A fun, family Easter event with games, crafts, door prizes, a puppet show, and a light breakfast. There will be an Easter egg hunt with thousands of eggs. Tickets for kids are $5. Accompanying adult is free. Advance tickets are $4 and available at the church Monday through Thursday from 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Call 605-371-2065 for more info.
Harrisburg Chamber Annual Easter EGGstravaganza
Saturday, March 24 - 1:00 PM - Harrisburg High School at 1300 West Willow St.
An Easter candy hunt including chances to win a boys and girls bike for each age group, HarrisBucks and other fun candy and prizes! Children 10 and under are invited to participate and will be divided into age groups to ensure the safety and enjoyment of everyone! Inflatables, DJ and FUN!
Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 24 - 10:00 AM - Ann Den Boer Real Estate Group Keller Williams Realty at 6330 S. Western Ave.
Kids will enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt event with a chance to win great prizes like a bike.
Easter Egg Trunk Hunt
Sunday, March 25 - 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Apple Tree Daycare parking lot at 6400 West 43rd Street.
Presented by Resonate Church. An Easter twist on the popular Halloween Trunk or Treat! At the Easter Egg Trunk Hunt, you'll hop from trunk to trunk collecting candy and toy filled Easter eggs.
Trunks will be decorated for spring and Easter in the Apple Tree Daycare parking lot. There will also be carnival games and a photo booth. A free event open to everyone.
Westside Christian Great Egg Hunt
Sunday, March 25 - 2:15 PM-3:15 PM - 2601 West 69th Street in Sioux Falls.
An Easter egg hunt for all kids. Everyone welcome.
Zion Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 31 - 10:00 AM - Zion Lutheran Church at 1400 S. Duluth Ave.
Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, story time, songs, basket giveaway and more!
Hillcrest Easter Eggstravaganza
Saturday, March 31 - 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Hillcrest Church, 4301 East 26th Street.
There will be an Easter egg hunt, free breakfast, crafts, singing and a story.
Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, March 31 - 10:30 AM - 3:30 PM - Cookie Jar Eatery in Downtown Sioux Falls.
Families can explore the shops in downtown Sioux Falls while collecting candy-filled Easter eggs. Free. Pre-registration is required.
Brandon Edge Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 31 - 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM - Brandon Elementary School.
Activities include the Balloon Squad from 9:30 - 11:30 AM. The Easter Egg Hunt starts at 10:00 AM.
Crosswalk Community Church Easter Egg Scrable
Saturday, March 31 - 10:00 AM - Crosswalk Community Church, 6101 S. Mogen Ave.
Over 12,000 eggs filled with LOTS of candy and 5 Hunts to give it all away. Refreshments and game stations too.
- HUNT SCHEDULE:
10AM Registration
10:15am ages 0-2 (with parent assistance)
10:30am ages 3-4
10:45am ages 5-6
11am ages 7-9
11:15am ages 10-12
J & L Harley Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 31 - 10:00 AM - J & L Harley at 2601 West 60th Street North.
There will be two separate hunts, one for the children ages 0-3 and one for the children ages 4-12.
4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt Sponsored by The Experience Real Estate
Saturday, March 31 - 10:00 AM - Journey Elementary School Park at 6801 S. Grange Avenue.
Over 3,000 Easter eggs to find. Bring your baskets and search for the Golden Egg for a chance to win one of two bikes. Bring your camera because the Easter Bunny will be hopping by.