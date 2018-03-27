Hopelessly Devoted to Grease. 40 Years Later, Grease Will Hit the Big Screen.

One of my favorite memories as a kid was going to the Fort Randall Drive-In in Lake Andes, SD. The first drive-in movie I ever saw was "The Apple Dumpling Gang." My parents loaded up the old Mercury sedan with my sister and me, a grocery bag of freshly-popped, buttered popcorn and a quart jar of Kool-aid and off we went to the theater 16 miles away.

In 1978, when I was only 8 years old, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta hit the big screen with the musical, Grease. My sister Wanda was old enough to drive, so she took my sister, Maureen and me to see the movie at the Fort Randall Drive-in.

To this day, Grease is one of my all-time favorite movies. I'm also one of the few who still enjoy watching Grease 2. The movie sparked my love for music and dancing.

Forty years later, Grease is still the one that we want. The iconic movie is returning to theaters in April for its 40th anniversary. Sunday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 11, you can watch Danny, Sandy, Frenchy, Rizzo, Kenickie, and the other Pink Ladies and T-Birds on the big screen at the Century Theaters in Sioux Falls. The movie is part of the Turner Classic Movies Big Screen Classics series.

To reserve your tickets check out Fathom Events.

Not only was the movie huge, the soundtrack sold almost five and a half million copies and featured "You're the One that I Want," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," and "Summer Nights."

