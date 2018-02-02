Hope You Can Join Me Saturday at Winterfest of Wheels

Hi, Chad here. Join me Saturday between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM as I broadcast live at this year's Winterfest of Wheels at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Like in years past, we'll be raising money for Cure Kids Cancer , which is part of the Sanford Children's Hospital.

Winterfest of Wheels is unlike any other car show in the area.

First of all, it's held inside the Convention Center which is nice and warm. Secondly, it features award-winning cars that you're not going to see anywhere else.

The hours of this year's show are Friday ( 2/2 ) from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Saturday ( 2/3 ) from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and Sunday ( 2/4 ) from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Admission is $11 for adults, kids 12 and under get in free.

Hope to see you there!

Source: Winterfest of Wheels

See Also: