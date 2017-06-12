Hooray, Hooray, It’s Beef Jerky Day!

Today we pay tribute to one of my all-time favorite snack foods - beef jerky. It's been proclaimed National Jerky Day ( 6/12/17 ).

Registered dietitians often times refer to beef jerky as "nature's protein bar." In addition to its bold flavor, it packs a low-fat, high-protein nutritional punch.

Beef jerky also makes for a great summer snack for the kids. It supplies them with protein, zinc , iron and vitamin B.

It's also perfect for keeping in your desk at work if you ever find yourself suffering from that workday energy slump. Jerky will help keep you full until dinnertime.

And beef jerky is the perfect snack to eat after a workout at the gym. It helps build and repair muscle. Not to mention a great snack to take along on your next trail hike.

To find out more about beef jerky and all the benefits it provides, visit the South Dakota Beef Council website .

Source: Beef Checkoff

