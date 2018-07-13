Honey Smacks Salmonella Outbreak Bigger Than First Thought

A salmonella outbreak linked to a popular breakfast cereal is getting bigger. Back in March, Honey Smacks was linked to a salmonella outbreak. Since then, 100 people in 33 states have come down ill.

Kellogg's voluntarily recalled the cereal last month. Now, Florida and Colorado have been added to the list of states reporting cases. At least 30 people have had to be hospitalized.

Officials with the National Center for Disease and Prevention say "do not eat" Honey Smacks if you have them at home. And regardless of the expiration date, throw it out or take it back to the store for a refund.

