Honda Issuing a Recall Because of Problems with Rear Backup Camera

If you drive a 2018 model year Honda Accord, be looking for a recall notice in the mail. Because of a software glitch with the rear backup camera, a recall has been issued.

Honda is recalling approximately 232-thousand 2018 Accord vehicles and 2019 Insight Hybrid cars in the United States. Canada, Germany and South Korea are also included in the recall.

According to a spokesperson for the Honda company, there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem. Honda says it will update the software free of charge.

