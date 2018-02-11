A suspect was taken into custody a short time after a stabbing incident in Sioux Falls. Police responded to a call in the 1900 block of West 42nd Street on Saturday (February 10) at 9:21 PM, where they found two victims who had suffered stab wounds.

"As a result of the stabbing, two subjects were transported to the hospital. One subject, a 26 year old male, Sioux Falls resident, died as a result of his injuries," said Sergeant Scott Van Roekel. "The other subject is being treated for injuries and is expected to survive."

Police didn't say exactly where or when the arrest happened, but a short time later a man was arrested in regards to the stabbing. Franklin Roberto Ishin-Serrano, 24, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police say there are no other suspects at this time, all involved in the incident have been accounted for, and there is no danger to the public.

