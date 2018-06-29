Holy Smokes It’s a Car Show at O’Gorman!
If you live in a small town in East River South Dakota, you're Catholic and you have a priest in your little parish, you probably already know how lucky you are. Other communities aren't as fortunate.
But to keep these small parishes open and thriving means supporting the seminarians who will become their spiritual leaders. The Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese is blessed (if you'll pardon the expression) to have large numbers of these young men who have been called to this singular vocation. But they need a lift to hit the road and spread the Good News!
Educating each seminarian costs around $40,000 and no one is ever turned away because they can't afford it. This is where the Holy Smoke Car Show comes in! For the third year-in-a-row, the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese Vocation Office and the Sioux Falls Area Knights of Columbus have teamed up to put on this truly unique event.
The Holy Smoke Car Show is an all-day, fun, family event on Saturday, July 21 from 8:30 AM to 9 PM. Registration for the Cathedral Cruise (aka Poker Run) is from 8:30 to 9:15 AM, at St. Joseph's Cathedral on Duluth Avenue, with the cruise starting at 9:30 AM and ending around 10 AM in the O'Gorman High School parking lot, where the rest of the day's activities happen.
Registration for the car show is from 10:30 to 11:30 AM in O'Gorman's parking lot with all kinds of activities going on (besides the car show) throughout the day including: Music with DJ Father Brian, lunch, ($7 Look's Meat Market Burgers, chips, drink & cookie) a Seminarian Trike show, (that sounds wacky!) a Fun Zone for kids, the Big Rig BBQ roasted pulled pork dinner starts at 6:30 PM, ($10, but kids 6 and under are free & yup they'll be roasting whole pigs on-site throughout the day) $5 beers and more!
There will also be a silent auction with some amazing packages, a pick your prize raffle, and the $10,000 raffle!
Attending the car show is absolutely free, except for your lunch and/or dinner purchase. You can also pre-register your vehicle, online at many different price points, right now. For more information call the Vocations Office at 605-988-3772.
