Holy Smokes It’s a Car Show at O’Gorman!

Registration for the car show is from 10:30 to 11:30 AM in O'Gorman's parking lot with all kinds of activities going on (besides the car show) throughout the day including: Music with DJ Father Brian, lunch, ($7 Look's Meat Market Burgers, chips, drink & cookie) a Seminarian Trike show, (that sounds wacky!) a Fun Zone for kids, the Big Rig BBQ roasted pulled pork dinner starts at 6:30 PM, ($10, but kids 6 and under are free & yup they'll be roasting whole pigs on-site throughout the day) $5 beers and more!

There will also be a silent auction with some amazing packages, a pick your prize raffle, and the $10,000 raffle!