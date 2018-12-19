Holiday shipping procrastinators, it's time to get into gear if you want those gifts delivered in time for Christmas - the clock is ticking to get those letters and packages in the mail.

According to a press release from the United States Postal Service, the deadline for priority and first class mail is Thursday, December 20. For express mail, the deadline is Saturday, December 22.

If you were hoping to use UPS or FedEx, their cheaper ground shipping deadlines have already passed. So, you'll have to pay a little more and use express or two-day to get those packages to their destination in time for Christmas.

Or, as my Grandma used to say to my Grandpa when they were putting together a Christmas package to mail to their youngest son overseas in the service - "Henry, either get me your stuff by such-and-such a date or you'll have to drive it over there yourself."

Source: US Postal Service