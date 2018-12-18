Let's be real: The holidays are not only a time of celebration and goodwill, but also a time of stress and anxiety and apprehension about the days that lie ahead. So why not take the edge off with a little tequila in the form of holiday margaritas?

But the fact is, there are just so many cocktails that you can put tequila in, and these holiday margaritas from Food Network , Delish and Cookie and Kate will put the holiday spirits right in you! Unlike standard summer margs, these red, white and green drinks have a festive touch!

Bottoms up.

Cranberry Margaritas Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 frozen container limeade or margarita mix (recommended: Bacardi brand)

1 tray ice cubes

8 shots tequila

4 cups cranberry juice

Directions : Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend on high. Serve. If your blender is small or not high-powered, make the margaritas in 2 batches.

White Christmas Margaritas Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 (14-oz.) can coconut milk

12 oz. silver tequila

8 oz. triple sec

1/2 c. lime juice

2 c. ice

1/2 c. Mint, for garnish

1 lime, sliced into rounds for garnish

Lime wedge, for rimming glass

Sanding sugar, for rimming glass

Cranberries, for garnish

Directions : Combine coconut milk, tequila, triple sec, lime juice and ice in a blender. Blend until smooth. Rim glasses with lime wedge and dip in sanding sugar. Pour into glass and garnish with lime and cranberries. Serve.

Spiced Apple Margaritas Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 ounces reposado tequila

1 ½ to 2 ounces apple juice or cider, preferably organic

¾ ounce fresh lime juice (about 1 medium lime, juiced)

1 teaspoon honey simple syrup (recipe below) or ¾ teaspoon agave nectar

Dash ground cinnamon

Honey simple syrup (made up of ¼ cup honey and ¼ cup water)

Cinnamon/sugar/salt rim blend and garnish (made up of 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon sea salt, ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon and lime wedges)

Directions : First, prepare the honey simple syrup by combining the water and honey in a small saucepan. Warm over medium heat, stirring frequently, just until the honey is dissolved in the water. Remove pan from heat and set aside.

On a small plate, use a fork to blend the sugar, salt and cinnamon. Run a wedge of lime around the top of each drinking glass, then turn the glass down at a 45-degree angle and roll the top of the glass through the cinnamon, sugar and salt blend. Fill the glasses with ice and set them aside.

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Feel free to make 2 to 3 drinks at once. Pour in the tequila, apple juice or cider, lime juice, honey simple syrup and cinnamon. Put on the lid and shake the cocktail for about 20 seconds. Strain the cocktail into the prepared glass(es) and add a star of anise if you'd like. Cheers!