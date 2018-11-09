Holiday Festivities Benefit Banquet’s Mission

The Banquet has been caring for less fortunate community members since 1985. Back then, they only served one meal a week. In 2017 they served 196,000 meals, 25,000 of which were served to children under the age of 12. The need continues to grow and thankfully our citizens steadfastly support The Banquet's mission.

This holiday season we'll all have multiple opportunities to become part of The Banquet's giving collective. They have a number of events people can gather together to participate in and raise funds to support their work.

The wonderful Festival of Men's Voices is coming up on Sunday, November 18, at 2:30 PM in the Lorang Theater at O'Gorman High School. You will hear performances from the area's best men's singing groups. Admission is free, but a free-will offering can be given during intermission.

The Run for Food on Thanksgiving morning ( Thursday, November 22 ) at 8 AM has become a Sioux Falls tradition and The Banquet's largest fundraiser. This year in a new location at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds ( enter from the north on Madison Street ). There is a 5K, 10K and 1-mile Fun Run. No frills, no registration, entry fee is a suggested $10 donation (per runner) to The Banquet .

Finally, this year's Christmas Project at The Banquet is "Hoodies & Footies". You're asked to consider purchasing a warm hooded sweatshirt ( in your size ) and socks to donate to the guests. All Banquet guests ( infant through adult ) will receive a hooded sweatshirt and socks for Christmas. You can drop off your donations at 900 E. 8th Street by Monday, December 17.

For more information, call 605-335-7066, see The Banquet's website and Facebook page .