Hold onto Your Beer, There Could Be a PBR Shortage

A beer shortage?!? Say it ain't so! A legal battle might end up causing a shortage of Pabst Blue Ribbon even extinction! According to MSN, Pabst and MillerCoors are going to war over brewing and distribution of some of Pabsts’ signature brands including PBR, Colt. 45 and Old Milwaukee.

The company are heading to court in November and if Miller wins, Pabst will have to find a new brewery or build one of their own which means it could be awhile before we get any Pabst's' products on shelves.

See back in 1996, Pabst closed down its production in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after 152 years. Since then Pabst’s brand is brewed under contract by third parties, AKA MillerCoors. MillerCoors wants out when the contract expires in 2020. Needless to say, Pabst doesn’t want that to happen.

Last year about 2.5 million barrels of PBR were shipped nationwide.

