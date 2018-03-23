Hockey History this Week at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

Hockey history will be made at the Denny Sanford Premier Center this week as the first ever D1 Men's Hockey Regional will be played in the state of South Dakota.

It marks yet another amazing feat for the Premier Center and the city of Sioux Falls as we continue to put our imprint on the national sports landscape.

The selection show was Sunday and the matchups are set for the Sioux Falls Regional.

Friday, March 23 will produce two great games as #1 seed St. Cloud State will play Air Force at 3pm CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The second game will begin at 6:30 pm CT and will match up Minnesota State Mankato and Minnesota-Duluth on ESPN 3.

The Regional Championship will be played on Saturday at 8 pm CT on ESPN 2.

The winner will advance to the Frozen Four in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center April 5 and 7.

If you are from around the area and are just a casual sports fan, you are going to want to be a part of history and experience a unique group of games from the Premier Center.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or at the Premier Center Box Office.