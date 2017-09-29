Hobby Lobby to Open in a New Location on Monday

I have a been a huge fan of Hobby Lobby since it opened in Sioux Falls 20 years ago. My Aunt Betty in Colorado introduced me to the craft store. She's had a store near her for several years and told me how she frequented the store for holiday decorations and unique home decor.

I love everything about Hobby Lobby, but you just can't beat 90% off Christmas decorations at the end of the season. Best. Sale. Ever!

I patronize Hobby Lobby quite a bit and when I was in the store recently, the cashier told me that they will close their current location on 41st Street this Saturday (September 30) and move to Lake Lorraine. The new, bigger store will open at 9:00 AM on Monday (October 2).

I really don't need any more Christmas decorations...or picture frames...or artificial flowers...or yarn...or home decor - but, I'll still check it out.