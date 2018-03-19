The NCAA men's basketball tournament has reached maximum madness. UMBC did what 135 other 16th seeded teams in NCAA Tournament history couldn't do: beat a number one seed. The Retrievers beat University of Virginia 74-54 on Friday night.

With the win, a lot of brackets have been busted, but there is good news: free food!

Heading into the tournament Little Caesars offered a deal that if a #16 seed beat a number #1 the popular pizza chain would offer a lunch combo: 4 slices of their Deep! Deep dish pizza and a drink!

So, on Monday (April 2) you walk into any participating Little Caesars location from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM and pick up a lunch combo, free of charge!

According to Fortune "you have to place your order between 11:30 AM [and] 1:00 PM on April 2. If you’re planning on getting the deal in person, the order has to be placed by 1:00 PM, even if you were already in line."

So next Monday get in line early to score yourself a free pizza combo from Little Caesars.

See Also: