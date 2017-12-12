What are the odds of Sioux Falls enjoying a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service and historical data, 57%. Not the greatest odds as we're halfway through a very dry December.

A "white Christmas" is defined by at least 1" of snow on the ground.

While it's a little early to get a peek at what the weather will be like on Christmas Day, we can look at the near future. Wednesday and Thursday evenings we could see some scattered snow in the Sioux Falls but not much for accumulation. After that, the forecast looks sunny, cool, and dry.

Looks like it's time to channel the late Bing Crosby - and dream of a White Christmas.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: