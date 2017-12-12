Hills Of Rest Hosts Wreaths Across America in Sioux Falls

Hills of Rest Cemetery is participating in Wreaths Across America again this year. Hills of Rest and the Civil Air Patrol has participated in this national event for ten years.

Every December, thousands of wreaths are placed on the headstones of all the local Veterans, to ensure that the individuals who served our country are not forgotten and to bring the community together.

Wreaths Across Americai is looking for volunteers for the program. Hills of rest is located at 300 N. Chapel Drive in Sioux Falls.