It hurts to lose, even in the fourth grade. A little girl in Maryland recently received a special letter after losing her school election for class president by one vote. The note came from someone who lost a pretty big election herself - Hillary Clinton.

Eight-year-old Martha Kennedy Morales lost the election by one vote to a boy - and apparently, Hillary Clinton caught wind of it. The former Secretary of State and Democratic Presidential Nominee wrote to Martha telling her to never to give up.

When a local news reporter asked Martha if, after receiving the letter, she might be interested in running for President of the United States someday, she said, "I'll see what my schedule's like in 40, wait in 20, wait what was it? 2048? In 2048."

Source: Associated Press