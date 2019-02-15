Highest Selling Beef Bull in North Dakota,$1.51 Million

Getty Images

In the livestock industry America is what everyone is talking about these days. In this case six and a half month old America stands on four legs and is a lean 1,107 pounds. According to the Billings Gazette America just became the highest-selling beef bull of all time, nearly doubling the price of the previous high-selling bull.

When the hammer dropped on Saturday, February 9 in St. Anthony, North Dakota it was a Nebraska company with the final bid of $1.51 Million. The Billings Gazette reports that Herbster Angus Farms of Falls City was the new owner of SAV America 8018.

As part of the Schaff Angus Valley’s annual production sale the public wasn't kept in suspence. America was the first lot of the day. And it was also the third year in a row that Schaff Angus Valley has broken its own record for highest-selling bull.

Livestock owners know the Schaff name. This was the 116th production sale. The longest running consecutive purebred production sale in the world.

Source: Billings Gazette