This is kind of a tough one for me but it's caught on after four years. With so much emphasis on basketball during the month of March fans will also get a detailed look at the arts in our public schools.

In conjunction with the South Dakota State AA Combined Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament this weekend (March 16-17) in Sioux Falls the South Dakota High School Activities Association is sponsoring the 4th annual State Visual Arts Competition and Gallery at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The top high school artists will be featured. Forty-one schools from across the state will be submitting over 390 student entries in twelve categories.

All entries will be on display beginning at 5:00 PM on March 16 through 4:30 PM on March 17.

The gallery is free to the public and will be set-up in meeting rooms 11-14 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

